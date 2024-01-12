Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): The month of Rajab Al-Murajab will commence on Saturady as the crescent for the new Islamic month was sighted on Friday evening.

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in this regard after chairing the meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Lahore at the Awan Awqaf Shah Chirag Building in Lahore.

Maulana Azad informed the media that weather conditions in most parts of the country were cloudy. However, evidences of crescent sighting were received from the cities of Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Umarkot Kunri, Chur, Badin, Hyderabad, Pasni, Winder Balochistan, and others, where the sky was clear.

“Consequently, it was unanimously decided that the 1st of Rajab Al-Murajab 1445 will fall on Saturday, January 13, 2024,” he added.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services