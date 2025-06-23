Raja Pervaiz slams opposition for disrupting Bilawal’s speech

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Former National Assembly Speaker and senior PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday criticized the opposition for disrupting Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech, saying such actions damage the dignity of Parliament and distract from important budget discussions.

Speaking during the debate on Senate recommendations for the federal budget, he said that budget sessions allow lawmakers to speak on a range of issues — including constituency matters and political views — without interruption. However, he added that problems arise when members use the floor for personal attacks or target political opponents.

Raja Pervaiz praised Bilawal’s speech, calling it “comprehensive, patriotic, and thoughtful.”

He said it reflected the vision of a national leader who had represented Pakistan on the world stage, despite not holding a government post.

“The entire world saw how Bilawal Bhutto defended Pakistan internationally,” he said. “If the opposition asks what benefit that brought, I say — ask the 250 million Pakistanis who take pride in how Bilawal represented them.”

Criticizing the opposition further, he said, “Their issue isn’t with Bilawal’s speech — they’re frustrated because his achievements highlight their own shortcomings.”

Meanwhile, senior PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar clarified the process of including Senate recommendations in the federal budget.

He explained that while the Senate debates the Finance Bill, it does not vote on it. Its input is advisory and is reviewed by relevant committees and departments.

He said the Operations Committee, along with other departments, examined the Senate’s suggestions line by line. “We included as much as we could within the financial and legal limits,” he said.