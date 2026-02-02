Raisani urges unity to defeat terrorism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan, saying it had nothing to do with the rights of the people of the province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he stressed that national unity was essential to eliminate terrorism. He called for a national narrative that strengthens state institutions rather than weakening them.

Raisani also paid tribute to the security forces, including the Balochistan Police and Pakistan’s armed forces, for taking firm action against terrorists. He said the rights of Balochistan could never be achieved through violence. He recalled that major decisions in favour of the province were made through parliament, citing the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan package and the 18th Constitutional Amendment as examples of successful political struggle that ensured provincial rights over resources.

Questioning militant leaders who claim to “liberate” Balochistan, Raisani said the province is home to brave and loyal people who have always rejected terrorism. He added that no one could separate Balochistan from Pakistan.

He urged the House to go beyond symbolic statements. He called for unity, honesty and a collective national response to what he described as a serious war imposed on Pakistan by terrorists.

Meanwhile, Shahida Begum said that people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were suffering due to terrorism and called for action against elements working against the country’s interests. She said her party was ready to extend full support in the fight against terrorism.

Mian Khan Bugti also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan and alleged that India was involved in the unrest in the province. He paid tribute to the chief minister of Balochistan, saying the CM had met people affected by terrorism.

He added that development projects were underway in the province and said the people of Balochistan had strongly condemned the terrorist attack.