Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely in upper Punjab, Islamabad, GB, KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with windstorm/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 21 evening/night and likely to move eastward on March 22 morning.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded were Chhor 41C, Mithi 39, Lasbela, Tando Jam and Shaheed Benazirabad 38C.