Rain-wind thunderstorm expected in West, North parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted another westerly wave to enter western parts of the country from Sunday night likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 02nd April (evening/night) to 04th April.

Similarly, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah) and south Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal) from Sunday night to Monday night.