Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected at various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Partly cloudy weather has been forecast in most upper parts of the country during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls would increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad on Tuesday (morning).

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during morning hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts however, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram and Kohat.

In Punjab, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts with chance of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahuddin, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Noorpurthal, Sahiwal Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan, however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Ziarat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Awaran and Turbat.

In Sindh, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts of the province. However, rain- wind/thunderstorm is likely in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana and Mirpurkhas.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 62mm, Airport 15), Kotli, Rawalakot 22, Garhi Dupatta 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 48, Kakul 23, Mardan 22, Cherat 20, Saidu Sharif 16, Bannu, Mirkhani 14, Pattan 13, Balakot 12, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 09), Kalam 08, Drosh 05, Dera Ismail Khan (City 03, Airport 02), Peshawar (City 02, Airport 01), Bacha Khan 01, Punjab: Sargodha 42, Murree 21, Mangla, Jhelum 19, Sialkot (Airport 19, City 02), Narowal 15, Gujrat 14, Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 13, Shamsabad 07, Kacheri 06), Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 12), Attock, Chakwal 12, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Golra 09, Zero Point 08, Bokra 07), Mandi Bahauddin 11, Kasur 10, Joharabad, Noorpur Thal 08, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala 07, Bhakkar, Faisalabad 05, Jhang 04, Lahore (City 03, Airport 02), Bahawalnagar 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 28, Quetta 02, Kalat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Bunji, Gilgit, Gupis 03, Chilas, Astore and Hunza 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -01C and Kalam 02C.