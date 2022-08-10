Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted rain wind/thunder shower in various parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy falls are also likely at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places in south Balochistan during the period.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad. Few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

According to the Met Office, cloudy weather with rainwind/thunder shower is expected in most districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy falls are also likely at scattered places in Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Khyber, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan.

Sharing the details of weather in Punjab, the Met Office says rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.

The Met Office informed that partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is likely in several areas of Balochistan including Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Awaran, Kohlu, Loralai, Kalat, Panjgur, Kech, Khuzdar and Lasbella. Isolated heavy falls are likely in Barkhan, Lasbella, Awaran, Kohlu, Loralai, Khuzdar and Kalat during the period.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Bhimbar, Kotli, Mirpur, Sudhanoti, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian Bala, Muzaffarabad, Neelum). Cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the past 24-hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Lower Sindh, south Balochistan, Dir, Rawalpindi and Khanpur.

The rainfall (mm) was recorded during the past 24 hours, Sindh: Padidan 142, Hyderabad (City 65, Airport 14), Tando Jam 50, Karachi ( Faisal Base 51, Quaidabad 45, Jinnah Terminal 36, Korangi, MOS 35, DHA, Gadap Town 34, Saddar 33, Saadi Town 32, Surjani 28, University road 27, Nizamabad 24, North Karachi 22, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Orangi Town 20, Masroor Base 13, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 09), Jacobabad 10, Dadu 06, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Sakrand 01; Balochistan: Lasbella 08, Ormara 05; Punjab: Rawalpindi 05, Khanpur 02; and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 01.

Moreover, recorded highest maximum temperature was recorded 44 degrees Celsius in Dalbandin, and Nokkundi , and 43 degrees Celsius in Chillas.