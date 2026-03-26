Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Pakistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected across most parts of the country on Friday with chances of rain accompanied by windstorm and thunderstorm in the western districts of Balochistan during the period, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Islamabad and its surroundings will remain dry with partly cloudy skies, as will most districts of Punjab, Sindh and the rest of Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also see partly cloudy conditions, while Kashmir may experience rain and thunderstorm during the morning hours and Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and dry.

During the last 24 hours, rain accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms struck northern Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, while partly cloudy conditions prevailed across most other parts of the country, the department reported.

Cherat recorded the highest rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33 millimetres, followed by Parachinar with 25mm, Malam Jabba with 11mm, and Peshawar Airport and city with 8mm and 7mm respectively.

Saidu Sharif received 7mm, Lower Dir 6mm, and Kakul 5mm, with Takht Bai, Balakot, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan also recording measurable precipitation.

In Punjab, Chakwal led with 16mm of rainfall, followed by Joharabad with 14mm and Layyah with 8mm. Islamabad Airport recorded 7mm, while city stations including Zero Point, Saidpur, Golra and Bokra received 2mm each. Sheikhupura recorded 7mm, Attock and Hafizabad 6mm each, and Kot Addu 5mm. Sargodha, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Bhakkar each received 3mm. Balochistan saw Ormara recording 19mm, Barkhan 17mm, Zhob 8mm and Gwadar 3mm. In Azad Kashmir, Kotli received 6mm, Muzaffarabad 5mm, Garhi Dupatta 5mm and Rawalakot 1mm.

Mithi in Sindh recorded the highest temperature of the day at 37 degrees Celsius, followed by Shaheed Benazirabad at 36 degrees and both Hyderabad and Tando Jam at 35 degrees.

Karachi remained the warmest major city with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, while Lahore touched 30 degrees and Islamabad reached 27 degrees.

Murree was the coldest among major stations with temperatures ranging between 4 and 14 degrees, followed by Skardu at 5 to 17 degrees and Quetta at 10 to 18 degrees.