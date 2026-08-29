Rain, thunderstorms across parts of Pakistan from Aug 30: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a weather outlook for Aug 30 to Sept 4, forecasting thunderstorms, strong winds and rain, including isolated heavy falls, in several parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, while most areas of Punjab and KP are expected to remain hot and humid with a rise in daytime temperatures.

The authority has alerted relevant departments to the anticipated weather conditions and advised travellers and tourists to check the forecast before setting out.

In Punjab, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected in several districts, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Rain is forecast in Murree, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha and Gujrat.

Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and adjoining areas may also receive rain.

Most parts of Punjab are expected to remain hot and humid, with daytime temperatures likely to rise.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain are expected at several places, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Rain is forecast in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner and Mansehra, while Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Waziristan and adjoining areas may also receive rain.

Most parts of KP are expected to remain hot and humid, with a rise in daytime temperatures.

Several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also likely to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain, with isolated heavy falls.

Rain is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Poonch, Bagh, Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to rise in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, with hot and humid weather forecast.

Most parts of Sindh are expected to remain hot and humid, with daytime temperatures likely to increase.

The NDMA has alerted all relevant authorities to the anticipated weather conditions and advised them to remain prepared.

Travellers and tourists have been advised to check weather conditions before travelling and use the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for guidance.

The authority also advised people to dial 911 for assistance in case of a potential flood emergency.