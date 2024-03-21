Rain likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas. As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While dry weather remained elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 11mm, Dir (Lower 07), Pattan 07, Malamjabba 05, Chitral, Mirkhani 02 and Parachinar, Saidu sharif, Drosh 01mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 41C, Chhor, Sakrand 40, Mithi, Mohenjodaro, Hyderabad, Padaidan and Tando Jam 39 C.