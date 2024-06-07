PM China Visit

Rain likely at various places: PMD

PMD
ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, northeast/south Balochistan and upper/central Sindh during evening/night.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was prevailing over upper and central parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next few hours.
During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper/central Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Sakrand 32mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 23, Khanewal 08, Kasur 06, Gujranwala 04, Gujrat 03, Sialkot (City 02, Airport 01), Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 18, Kakul 14, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02, Dir (Upper) , Balakot, Peshawar (City) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 04), Balochistan: Lasbela 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Gupis and Chilas 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 44C, Dadu, Mohenjodaro 43, Sibbi, Tando Jam, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalpur 42C.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services