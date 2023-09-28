Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Snowfall over high mountains is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur in south Punjab. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 43C, Lasbella, Turbat and Padidan 42 C.