Rain continues across country, heavy snowfall and flash flooding likely in upper regions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Widespread intermittent rain continued in various parts of the country on Thursday under the influence of a strong weather system, turning the weather cold.

The rain started in Islamabad, like many other parts of the country, around the evening and continued till late night with occasional gaps, causing a sharp drop in temperature and wet conditions across the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, is expected to continue on Friday in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab. Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall are also likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, while cold and dry weather is expected to prevail over most other parts of the country.

Islamabad and surrounding areas are expected to remain cloudy with rain and wind-thunderstorms. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain with snowfall over the hills is forecast for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi and Nowshera. Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely in the upper districts.

In Punjab, intermittent rain and wind-thunderstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Chiniot. Heavy rain and hailstorms may also occur in northeastern districts. Cold and cloudy weather with rain and snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas, with moderate to heavy precipitation likely during morning hours.

Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain cold and dry in most districts. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather with intermittent rain, wind-thunderstorms and snowfall is forecast, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow during the period.

The PMD has warned that heavy rain and snowfall may lead to road closures and slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli and Rawalakot during tonight and January 23.

There is also a risk of flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while landslides and avalanches may occur in hilly areas. Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

During the past 24 hours, scattered rain and wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills were recorded in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh, while cold and cloudy weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Parachinar (88 mm), Bannu (14 mm), Dera Ismail Khan city and airport (13 mm), Peshawar city and Bacha Khan Airport (9 mm), Khuzdar (12 mm), Zhob (10 mm), Jacobabad and Sukkur (10 mm), Karor (10 mm) and Bhakkar (9 mm). Snowfall of up to two inches was reported in Kalam, Quetta city and Parachinar.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh at minus 11C, Gupis, Skardu, Bagrote and Parachinar at minus 5C, Kalam at minus 4C and Malam Jabba at minus 3C.