Rain brings relief, disruption to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): A light rain shower accompanied by a cool breeze brought relief to the residents of Lahore and its surrounding on Tuesday.

However, the rain also caused disruptions in electricity supply, leaving several parts of the city in darkness.

According to private news channels, various areas of the city, including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Ferozepur Road, Link Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Township, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Awan Town, and Wahdat Road, received rain.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reported that several feeders tripped due to the rain, resulting in power outages in various parts of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in the city over the next 24 hours, bringing both relief and concern for the citizens of Lahore.