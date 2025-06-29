Rain alert: Motorway police issue safety advisory for highway travelers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a travel advisory in view of ongoing rainfall across the country.

The advisory urges travelers to take necessary precautions as wet and slippery roads significantly increase the risk of accidents.

Therefore, the drivers were advised to reduce vehicle speed, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, ensure headlights and wipers are in proper working condition, avoid sudden braking, avoid using a mobile phone while driving under any circumstances, and keep their full attention on driving.

Drivers, particularly tourists heading to hilly areas, were strongly urged to drive with extra caution.

During travel, for any assistance, they can contact the NHMP Helpline 130.

“Your safety and a secure journey are our top priority”, added the National Highways and Motorway Police.