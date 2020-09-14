Railways to float tenders of M-I this week

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Pakistan Railways is all set to float long awaited tenders for duelization of Karachi-Peshawar track Main Line-I (ML-I) multi-billion dollar project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during this week.

A high powered meeting on the project is likely to be held on September 15 in which the final decision would be taken about the floating of tenders of ML-I, a senior official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways management would simultaneously initiate the publicity of the mega project which it believes was the only way to revive the ailing public sector corporation. The Tenders would be limited to seek interest of Chinese firms since the project would be funded and executed under the CPEC.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the project which would bring revolution in Pakistan Railways and create a number of job opportunities, he said.

Giving detail of the ML-I, he said project consisted of three packages. Under package-I, the existing tracks between Lala Musa and Lahore, Lahore and Multan and Nawab Shah and Rohri would be replaced and upgraded.

He said the package-II consisted of upgrade of the railway track between Lala Musa and Rawalpindi, Nowshera-Peshawar and Hyderabad-Karachi sections while the package-III included upgradation of remaining chunks of the main-line, including Multan-Khanewal to Sukkur.

Under the project, rehabilitation and construction of bridges, provision of modern signaling and telecom systems, replacing level crossings with underpasses and flyovers, fencing of track, establishment of dry port near Havelian and up-gradation of Walton Training Academy (Lahore) would be carried out.

The project, he said, was aimed at increasing train speed from existing 80-90 km/hour to 160 km/hour, thereby reducing the train journey between major cities like Karachi-Rawalpindi from 22hrs to 10 hrs and Rawalpindi – Lahore from five hrs to three hours only.