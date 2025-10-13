Railways spending Rs 35 bln to boost track, train safety

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Pakistan Railways is implementing a series of major infrastructure and safety projects worth nearly Rs 35 billion to enhance the safety and reliability of train operations nationwide.

The projects include extensive track safety works, rehabilitation of existing rail sections, strengthening of weak bridges, and modernization of inspection systems to ensure efficient monitoring and safer train movement.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, track safety works are currently underway in several important sections of the railway network. These include Rohri-Khanpur, Tando Adam-Rohri, Kiamari-Hyderabad, Khanewal-Shandara, Rohri-Sibi, and Sher Shah-Kundian, with a total estimated cost of Rs31,829.9 million. These works are being undertaken to improve the physical condition of tracks, maintain operational reliability, and ensure safe and smooth train operations through these vital sections of the national railway system.

In addition to the large-scale track improvement program, track rehabilitation between Kotri, Akhondabad, and Dadu is also in progress. This specific rehabilitation project has been allocated Rs2,321 million, reflecting the government’s commitment to restoring and strengthening critical segments of the rail infrastructure that have experienced wear and tear over time.

Pakistan Railways is also implementing a dedicated program to address the structural integrity of bridges along its routes. Weak bridges are being strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs980 million. This component of the ongoing safety plan aims to ensure the long-term stability and safety of bridge structures, which are essential to the uninterrupted and secure movement of passenger and freight trains.

Alongside physical rehabilitation and infrastructure enhancement, Pakistan Railways is also working on the digital side to improve its monitoring and operational safety mechanisms. The department is currently developing an E-Inspection Management System, which is designed to digitize and streamline railway inspection processes. This initiative is being developed with the cooperation of the Punjab IT Board, which is extending technical support for the project. Once completed, the E-Inspection Management System will help Pakistan Railways identify safety gaps in railway operations, take timely remedial actions, and ensure safe and efficient train operations through a technology-driven monitoring framework.

The documents available with Wealth Pakistan further show that inspections of level crossings are being conducted by the concerned authorities as part of the overall safety improvement strategy. Of the 536 vulnerable unmanned level crossings identified throughout the railway system, 168 have already been upgraded to enhance safety and prevent potential accidents. The upgradation of the remaining vulnerable unmanned level crossings is also underway, with the objective of ensuring full safety compliance across all identified locations.