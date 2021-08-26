Railways renews its vision to make institution self-reliant, efficient, customer-oriented

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Ministry of Railways, under the directives of prime minister, has renewed its vision to make the institution self-reliant, efficient and customer-oriented.

Ministry of Railways has got approved the Restructuring and Revival Plan of Pakistan Railways from the Federal Cabinet, said the three years performance report on Thursday.

Comprehensive initiatives in various fields against timelines/targets will be completed, the report said.

The Ministry has taken numerous steps including introducing of E-Ticketing, manning of 40 unmanned level crossing under safety of train operation regime and closure of 1561 unauthorized locations.

The land 643.17 acres has been retrieved from illegal encroachers. However, an earning of Rs4554 million from leasing of Railway land for agriculture shops, commercial and residential purpose, was also made.

The upgradation/renewal 253 Km track was completed, while 198 bridges were also reconstructed/strengthened.

Ministry of Railways formulates its PSDP keeping in view Vision 2020-25, National Transport Policy and its Development Framework.

As per vision 2020-25, it has to increase its transport share from 4 percent to 25 percent by 2025. Its development strategy is focusing on infrastructure development, rolling stock availability, business development by improved governance, the report said.

The total PSDP allocation for Railways Division for the Financial Year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-2021 was Rs28 billion, 16 billion and 24 billion respectively.

Pakistan Railways identified PPP portfolio with an estimated cumulative cost of Rs1500 billion in April 2020 comprising of more than 25 projects across various priority areas which include operations and business development, rolling stock, infrastructure development, urban railways and non-core business.

Pakistan Railways earned Rs54,513.926 million against the target of Rs53,000.000 million during the years 2018-19. Pakistan Railways earned Rs47,587.964 million against the target of Rs50,000.000 million during the years 2019-20 while earned Rs43,850.747 million against the target of Rs48,000.000 million up to March 2021.

The actual expenditure during the year 2018-19 is Rs86,486.777 million, while expenditure during the year 2020-21 is Rs95.000.000 million.

The expenditure were up to March 2021 for the year 2020-21 is Rs87,342.016 million.