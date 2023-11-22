Railways minister unveils ‘Rabita’ Mobile App

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the operationalization of the ‘Rabita’ mobile application for the convenience of passengers, on Wednesday.

According to the PR spokesperson, passengers could plan their future journeys from the comfort of their homes through the application. Booking for tickets, hotels, taxis, and meals could be made through the application.

At the early stage, three trains including Greenline train (Islamabad-Karachi-Islamabad) and 2 railcars (Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore) are connected to the Rabita application.

However, in the coming days, the remaining trains will also be connected to the application.