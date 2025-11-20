Railways Minister Abbasi lauds security forces’ operation in Kurram

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday hailed the recent major operation in Kurram, saying the timely intelligence-based action reflected the professional capabilities of the security forces.

In a statement,the minister commended the courage and bravery of the forces for eliminating 23 terrorists and said a united and strong response against the enemies of the state ensures national security.

He added that the nation takes pride in the dedication, courage, and sacrifices of its protectors, warning that the facilitators and sponsors of terrorism will face an inevitable grim fate.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the role of security forces in maintaining peace and stability in Pakistan is unforgettable.