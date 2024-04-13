Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Railways transported 2,400 Sikh pilgrims to Hassan Abdaal for their religious rituals via special trains on Saturday.

Earlier, these Sikhs entered Pakistan via the Wahga border crossing from India to participate in the celebrations of Baisakhi, a religious festival. According to the PR spokesperson, the Sikh pilgrims were welcomed at the Wagah Railway Station by senior officials of Pakistan Railways, in addition to officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board. During their approximately one-week stay, Sikh pilgrims will visit their religious sacred sites to express their faith.

Railway staff received necessary instructions regarding arrangements for the arrival of Sikh guests. Separate counters for men and women were set up for ticketing and reservations for Sikh pilgrims by the PR. On the occasion, the Sikh guests expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by Pakistan Railways.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Ali Baloch, has issued instructions to Divisional Superintendents to ensure the provision of travel facilities for Sikh guests. He directed them to strictly adhere to the timings of arrival and departure, ensuring no compromise on facilities and comfortable travel arrangements.

Moreover, the railway administration deployed coolies for free baggage handling for Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah Railway Station on Saturday. Pakistan Railways is expected to generate approximately Rs 23 million in revenue from the special trains operated for Sikh pilgrims.