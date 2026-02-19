Railways all set to be revamped on modern lines

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan Railways is set to roll out an extensive package of reforms aimed at transforming the department into a profitable, modern and passenger-centric national transport system.

“The wide-ranging measures focus on revitalizing the freight sector, expanding passenger services, introducing technological upgrades, and improving facilities at railway stations across the country,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

The official said the reform agenda places strong emphasis on strengthening the freight sector to ensure long-term financial sustainability. New freight wagons have already been added to the fleet, while dedicated freight corridors are under development to accelerate cargo movement.

“The measures to improve cargo handling and reduce turnaround time are also underway, along with efforts to establish strategic partnerships with major bulk clients,” he added.

Pakistan Railways has also introduced online freight booking, additional freight and cargo trains, and the outsourcing of freight wagons. As a result of these initiatives, the average freight payload has increased from 1,800 tons in 2023 to 2,400 tons in 2024—a significant boost to operational efficiency, he added.

On the passenger side, the department is now operating at full capacity. “The number of coaches on key trains has increased from 15 to 19, and 10 new passenger trains have been launched in recent months. Improved punctuality, upgraded onboard facilities, and rationalized fares have contributed to consistent growth in passenger revenue over the last five years,” he said.

The modern dining cars and upgraded coaches have been introduced on popular trains such as Shalimar Express, Pak Business Express, and Islamabad Express. “LED screens with pre-loaded entertainment, water dispensers, and enhanced janitorial services are further improving the passenger experience,” he added.

He said the premium dining cars are now functional on Khyber Mail, Allama Iqbal Express, and Rehman Baba, while seven premium trains— including the Green Line and Pak Business Express—offer complimentary services such as high tea, bedding, newspapers, hygiene kits, and mineral water.

The official said the department has also begun a major upgrade of station-level facilities to improve passenger convenience. “Escalators have been installed at Karachi and Lahore stations, while information desks and free Wi-Fi have been introduced at stations handling nearly 80 percent of passenger traffic,” he said.

To maintain high cleanliness standards, Pakistan Railways has signed agreements with leading municipal waste management companies in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Multan. Waiting halls at major stations in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi have been modernized, he added.