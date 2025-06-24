Railway Minster highlights key initiatives during 100-day in office

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, on Tuesday called the development of Pakistan Railway (PR) key for the progress of the country, highlighting the major initiatives taken during his 100-day in office that marked meaningful improvement.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his dedicated focus on improving railway services and acknowledged the PM’s commendation of his performance.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club, the minister said the uplift of PR is also vital for the success of strategic projects such as Thar Coal, Reko Diq, and regional connectivity. “Without the upgradation of ML-1, ML-2, and ML-3, the development of railways cannot be envisioned,” he stated.

On the occasion, he also commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her active support in modernizing the province’s rail infrastructure. He noted that the Punjab government had allocated billions in the 2025-26 budget, including Rs. 250 billion for three years for the renewal of the Lahore-Rawalpindi track — expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to two hours and benefit over 30 million people.

Additionally, Rs. 50 billion was earmarked for the development of eight railway stations, and Rs. 9 billion allocated for the upgradation of level crossings across Punjab to help reduce accidents.

The minister shared that the Balochistan government has allocated Rs. 3 billion, with a commitment to increase the amount, for upgrading existing stations and establishing new ones. He added that development initiatives are also being planned in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting passenger amenities, Abbasi said that steps have been taken to improve the overall passenger experience — including the establishment of information desks, sanitation facilities, upgraded food outlets at stations, a modern helpline system, and other services. These improvements, he noted, are being implemented through Government-to-Government (G2G) collaborations with provincial departments.

He also stated the plans to outsource Royal Palm Golf Club, 14 railway schools – without affecting the education of railway employees’ children- and railway hospitals, ensuring transparency in all outsourcing processes.

Abbasi announced that 200 advanced Chinese trains are currently under manufacturing at the Railway Carriage Factory through a technology transfer agreement.

Speaking on regional connectivity, the minister said the Regional Freight Train to Russia, initially planned for June 22, has been postponed due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. He added that rail connectivity with Uzbekistan via Afghanistan is also under consideration.

He noted that several suspended train services have been restored to enhance connectivity and public convenience.

Finally, Abbasi shared that closures of PR subsidiaries — Pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy Services (PRACS), Pakistan Railway Freight and Transport Company (PRFTC), and RailCop — have been shut down, leading to increased revenue collection for Pakistan Railways for the first time in 77 years.