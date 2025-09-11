Thursday, September 11, 2025
Railway Minister takes notice of freight train accident near Renala Khurd

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has taken notice of a freight train accident near Renala Khurd that claimed the life of Assistant Driver Imtiaz.The derailment occurred on Thursday morning, involving several coaches and the locomotive.
According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the Minister ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and directed to be completed and submitted within three days.
Expressing profound grief, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi remarked that “there is no substitute for a human life, whether it belongs to a passenger or an employee.”
A relief train from Lahore was immediately dispatched to carry out rescue and relief operations at the site. The Minister further assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible, bringing them to justice.
