Radio Pakistan’s role lauded for promotion of national culture, heritage

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Sohail Ali Khan on Saturday paid an official visit to Broadcasting Housing in Lahore to revive Radio Pakistan’s ‘Awaz Khazana’ which has been dormant for last 5 years.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, Radio Pakistan being custodian of audio archives of the country had played an important role for the preservation and promotion of Pakistani culture and heritage, said a press release issued here.

The DG Radio Pakistan said that the protection of the classical music archives was among his top priorities and the government was taking all possible steps in this regard.

The Director General said the Classical Music Research Cell established at Radio Pakistan Lahore would be upgraded on priority basis.

He directed to preserve the classical music instruments, rare photographs of legendary musicians and singers, and recordings of evergreen classical music.

He also directed to digitalize all the music records produced by Radio Pakistan.