ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Radio is an important source of mass communication in the present era, which remain vital during war, peace, catastrophe and pandemic.

UNESCO every year celebrates “International Radio Day” on February 13.

This year, Radio Pakistan celebrates Radio Day with the theme, “Modern World- Modern Radio” on Saturday. Radio Pakistan chalked out special transmission from 07.10 a.m to 11 p.m to celebrate Radio day with enthusiasm.

Radio Pakistan Lahore will air special discussion on “Jadid Dunya Kay Radio Tagazay” on National hookup at 09:05 a.m.

Radio Pakistan Islamabad will broadcast seminar on “Digital Radio Asas-e-Hazir ke Zarorat” on national hookup at 04:05 p,m while talk show will also broadcast at 08.30 p.m on topic “Awaz ke Duneya”.

Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs Channel will also broadcast a special day long transmission from 07.10 to 11:00 p.m. in connection with the day. Talk shows, discussions, features, special reports and impression of people from different walks of life about the day will be the part of transmission.

Radio Pakistan FM 101 network and Dhanak Channel FM 94 will also broadcast special programmes. This transmission will also be available on Radio Pakistan’s official twitter handle and Face book account.