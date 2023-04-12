Radio Pakistan organizes cricket fiesta to mark Golden Jubilee celebrations of Constitution

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Scorpion Nights have won the Radio Pakistan Ramazan Cricket Fiesta beating FM94 by nine wickets in the final here on Wednesday.

The tournament was organized by Radio Pakistan to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. A total of 12 teams participated in the five-day cricket tournament.

In the nail-biting final, FM 94, batting first, scored 72 runs for the loss of one wicket in the stipulated six overs. The Scorpion Nights managed to achieve the target on last ball of the last over.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest Controller General Accounts Maqbool Ahmad Gondal along with Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan and Director News and Current Affairs Radio Pakistan Aman Ullah Sipra distributed prizes among the winners and the runners up.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest lauded Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan’s efforts for the revival of the National Broadcaster and organizing such a healthy activity on the occasion Golden Jubilee celebrations of the constitution. He said this tournament is the manifestation of enjoying civil rights, which have been guaranteed in the constitution.

Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan while appreciating the government’s initiative to hold month-long celebrations of Golden Jubilee of the constitution, thanked sponsors, listeners and spectators of the tournament for making it a success.

He said this tournament is part of Radio Pakistan’s series of events that have been planned to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the constitution.

The Director General said such activities remind us of the liberty of life that has been protected under the constitution. He also vowed to continue such healthy activities to promote sports and culture.

A large number of spectators including men, women and the youth enjoyed the matches while many others watched the live-streaming and live commentary at Radio Pakistan’s social media platforms and channels.