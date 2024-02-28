Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that Pakistan Broadcasting Academy ( PBA) which was a unique training institution for radio programmes had become functional again.

The financial difficulties rendered the academy non-functional , he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

Thanking Director General Radio Pakistan and other concerned officials for relaunching Pakistan Broadcasting Academy, the minister said that it was a pleasure to see this academy functioning again today.

He said he learned several languages including Saraiki, Punjabi and especially English with the help of radio.

Today’s youth were lucky as modern facilities like internet were not available in the past, Solangi remarked.

“Today radio is providing information to its listeners with modern technology,” he said, adding it had become a pedagogy, giving the youth access to training and education.

The minister said that Pakistan Broadcasting Academy was in tune with the modern requirements by engaging the youth of remote areas of Pakistan in its training programs via Zoom.

Thanks to modern technology, one could be part of a radio programme from any part of the world, he said.

The participation of youth from all over Pakistan in the first training program of Radio Pakistan Academy was encouraging, he stated.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan staff would also be trained through this academy.

Solangi said that the media had adapted to new revolutions, especially the concept of artificial intelligence.

It should be noted that 107 youths including 35 females have been participating in the first training program of Pakistan Broadcasting Academy after its reactivation.