Rabi-us-Sani crescent expected to be sighted on Sept 12: SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The new moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1448 AH is expected to be born on September 11 at 08:27 PST, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said on Friday.

According to SUPARCO’s astronomical calculations, at sunset on September 12, the age of the new moon will be approximately 34 hours and 33 minutes, with an estimated interval of 39 minutes between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt.

Based on these astronomical parameters, the Rabi-us-Sani crescent can be sighted with the naked eye along the coastal areas, subject to clear weather conditions, and through telescopes in the rest of the country on the evening of September 12.

Consequently, the first day of Rabi-us-Sani 1448 AH is anticipated to fall on Sunday, September 13, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

However, the final decision regarding the sighting of the Rabi-us-Sani crescent and commencement of the holy month will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan.

The committee is the sole competent authority to announce the beginning of Islamic months on the basis of credible witness testimonies and verified observations received from across the country.