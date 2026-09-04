Rabi-ul-Awwal calls for translating love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) into action: scholars

Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):As the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is underway, Islamic scholars have urged Muslims to make the month an opportunity not only to recall the blessed life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but also to translate their love for him into practical actions by following his teachings and exemplary character.

Talking to APP, an Islamic scholar and Information Secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing Islamabad, Sadia Saif, said Rabi-ul-Awwal held special significance for Muslims as it was associated with the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as a mercy for all worlds.

She said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) transformed a society marked by oppression of the weak and poor, tribal conflicts, wars, slavery and denial of women’s rights. His teachings restored dignity and honour to women and established principles of justice, compassion and respect for human beings.

Sadia Saif said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) exemplified compassion not only towards people but also towards animals. Referring to the well-known incident of a camel, she said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) noticed the animal shedding tears because its owner was neglecting it and instructed him to properly care for it.

She said his noble character was recognised even before his prophethood, as he was known as “Sadiq” (truthful) and “Ameen” (trustworthy). Hazrat Anas (RA), who served the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for ten years, also testified to his exceptional conduct and said he was never harshly reprimanded by him.

Quoting the Holy Quran, she said, “And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.” (Surah Al-Anbiya, 21:107).

She stressed that Rabi-ul-Awwal should not be confined to celebrations, processions or illuminations, but should serve as a reminder to study the Seerah and adopt the Prophet’s teachings in everyday life.

Sadia Saif called for the inclusion of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in educational curricula and urged print and electronic media as well as religious scholars to play their role in spreading the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She said the Prophet’s message aimed at freeing humanity from oppression and establishing a just society where everyone was entitled to their rights.

Talking to APP, Hafiza and religious scholar Ayesha said Rabi-ul-Awwal provided an opportunity to rediscover the mercy, character and message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She said the essence of the month lay in recognising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for all worlds and adopting his qualities of kindness, truthfulness, honesty, care for neighbours and compassion for orphans.

“Rabi-ul-Awwal is also a month to understand the message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which was not limited to worship alone but also encompassed justice, equality, knowledge and service to humanity,” she said.

Ayesha stressed that expressions of love for the Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) should go beyond slogans and outward celebrations and should be reflected in personal conduct, social responsibility and respect for the rights of others.

She urged Muslims to increase Durood-o-Salam, study the Seerah and strengthen their connection with the Sunnah, saying the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provided an exemplary model for believers.

She quoted the Holy Quran: “Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for whoever has hope in Allah and the Last Day and remembers Allah often.” (Surah Al-Ahzab, 33:21).

She prayed that Allah Almighty grant Muslims the strength to make the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) an integral part of their lives and enable them to spread peace, compassion, justice, and harmony in society.