Raast playing key role in promotion of financial inclusion, cashless economy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized that Raast- Pakistan’s national payment system- was playing key role in promotion of cashless economy and financial inclusion in the country.

The prime minister stressed the need to further expediting efforts aimed at encouraging the country’s businessmen to use Raast platform for their payments.

He was talking to the members of Raast board who called on him at the PM House.

The prime minister congratulated the board members on assuming their new responsibilities.

He hoped that the board members will help improve the working of this important department.

During the meeting, the board members briefed the prime minister about the performance of Raast and informed him that so far, some three billion transactions worth of Rs 80 trillion had been completed in the country.

It was informed that there were more than 48 million Raast consumers whereas 53 financial institutions of the country were Raast’s partner.

The prime minister was further told that Raast was a department of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), while all members except one had been selected from the private sector based on their vast relevant experience.

It was also informed in the meeting that the department was committed to transfer all the B2G and G2B payments to Raast across the country.

“Through Raast, every individual has been provided with a safe and reliable digital payment platform”, the briefing added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Governor SBP, Raast Board members, CEO and other relevant senior officers.