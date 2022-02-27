Qureshi, UK minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) here on Sunday and exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the importance Pakistan attached to its good relations and close cooperation with the UK and other European partners. He hoped that the next round of Strategic Dialogue with the UK will take place in near future.

On the developments in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated concerns at the heightened tensions and military escalation. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. The Prime Minister had further underscored that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically, in case of conflict. Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that diplomacy and a peaceful solution were indispensable. In this regard, he stressed sustained engagement through diplomacy and dialogue.

On Pakistan-UK ties, the two sides reiterated their resolve to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Lord Ahmad thanked the Foreign Minister for the detailed exchange and expressed hope that UK and Pakistan will keep on working together on issues of common interest.