Qureshi thanks Gillani after passage of State Bank bill

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday thanked Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani after the passage of State Bank bill in Senate.



In a statement, he said today Yousuf Raza Gillani did his part which showed that when the leader of the opposition was elected with government votes it produced good results.



Today the claims of the opposition were exposed, he said adding despite the numerical majority in the Senate, the opposition was exposed with its defeat in the Senate.



Today on an important bill, the leader of the opposition gave the government an opportunity to thank him which showed the reality of the opposition alliance, he said.

Opposition was making claims only to keep spirit of its supporters high, he said adding opposition had lost its strength.



“Our government faced the challenge of price hike. If we controlled it we will succeed.”