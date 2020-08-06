Qureshi stresses promotion of digital diplomacy to meet modern day needs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday stressed the need for taking advantage of technology to innovate the diplomacy in accordance with the modern day needs.

Addressing the participants of the working session of the Digital Diplomacy group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he highlighted that the Foreign Office was rich with some incredible assets, prime for the execution of a vibrant digital diplomacy agenda.

The biggest assets, he said were the officers, ambassadors, embassies having reach and ability to influence.

He tasked the group with the working on a constructive infrastructure for digital diplomacy.

The digital diplomacy group has been established as part of the Foreign Ministers Public Diplomacy Initiative and comprises of digital experts, innovators, communicators and influencers.

The members include Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid, GM Digital Media Wing at Information Ministry Imran Ghazali, digital expert Tania Aidrus, Founder and CEO of ProPakistani Aamir Attaa, Public Relations Innovator Selina Rashid, Parliamentary Secretary Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas and Emran Akhtar, Advisor to the Foreign Minister.

The foreign minister’s vision is to cultivate an environment of innovation in strategic thinking, ideation and narrative building at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.