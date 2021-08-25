Qureshi meets Uzbek President in Tashkent; discusses Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Wednesday.

He conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Tashkent in July 2021, reiterated commitment to enhance bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interests.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the President of Uzbekistan on the latest situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the Afghan leaders would work out an inclusive political solution which would lead to stronger trade and economic ties and strengthen linkages between the people in the region.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Foreign Minister and termed relations with Pakistan important.

He remarked that Uzbekistan was keen to develop ties with Pakistan in all areas, particularly in transport and connectivity.

The Uzbek President concurred that regional connectivity, trade and economy will be further enhanced with the peace in Afghanistan.

He also looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of forthcoming SCO Summit in Dushanbe next month to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is visiting neighbours of Afghanistan to discuss regional situation, particularly the latest situation in Afghanistan and evolve coordinated approach.