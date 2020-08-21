FM pays homage to civilians, army, LEAs martyred in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday paid homage to civilians and the personnel of armed forces and law enforcement agencies who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.

“On International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, I pay homage to Pakistan’s armed forces, LEAs and civilians who have lost their lives to terrorism,” the Foreign Minister said in a tweet.

Qureshi said the world had a collective responsibility to ensure sanctity of life.

He demanded end of state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and Palestine.