Govt ready for dialogue with opposition at Parliament, except for accountability process: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeted the partymen as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf observes its 25th foundation day on Sunday.

Also the Vice Chairman of the party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter that he was proud to be a member of the PTI under the leadership of party Chairman Imran Khan.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was heading fast towards its destination. May Allah Almighty grant us more success,” the foreign minister said.

ALSO READ  Pakistan expresses support as COVID situation worsens in India

Now Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed the PTI in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR