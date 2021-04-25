ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeted the partymen as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf observes its 25th foundation day on Sunday.

Also the Vice Chairman of the party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter that he was proud to be a member of the PTI under the leadership of party Chairman Imran Khan.

پاکستان تحریکِ انصاف کے تمام ساتھیوں کو 25واں یومِ تاسیس مبارک۔ مجھے چیئرمین عمران خان کی قیادت میں اس تحریک کا کارکن ہونے پر فخر ھے۔ الحمدلله تحریکِ انصاف اپنے نصب العین کی جانب تیزی سے گامزن ھے۔ اللہ تعالیٰ ہمیں مزید کامیابی عطا فرمائے ۔ #25FabulousYearsofPTI pic.twitter.com/KiuKQbuZm1 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 25, 2021

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was heading fast towards its destination. May Allah Almighty grant us more success,” the foreign minister said.

Now Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed the PTI in Lahore on April 25, 1996.