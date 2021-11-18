Qureshi for efforts to achieve shared goal of digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its strategic partnership with DCO, called for renewed efforts to achieve the shared goal of digital transformation.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al Yahya, who called on him here, also emphasized the efforts for promoting joint initiatives to leverage ICT potential for socio-economic development.

He commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for taking the initiative of formation of this new organization that Pakistan had joined as a founding member.



Acknowledging the DCO’s aim of inclusive growth of digital industries, the foreign minister extended Pakistan’s support on enhancing the relationship and engagement in the realms of digital economy, trade and flow of information.

Good to meet Sec Gen of @dcorg @Dalyahya today. As a founder member of the organisation, Pakistan looks to pioneer new avenues of #DigitalDiplomacy. Pleased to learn of some of Pakistan’s tech professionals joining @dcorg in leadership roles, with many more to come. pic.twitter.com/EIRkjuB96p — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 18, 2021

In line with the prime minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan to utilize the latest tools and facilities in a more scientific way to enhance the accessibility and connectivity, DCO could usher in a new era of digital reform.

Qureshi recalled that Pakistan had a large pool of skilled IT professionals that made it an ideal candidate for becoming a regional digital hub of the DCO.

The Secretary General of the DCO is in Pakistan on an official visit from November 17-19, 2021. Apart from calling on the leadership, she will also be meeting with private sector entrepreneurs, digital innovators and students at different institutes of digital learning.