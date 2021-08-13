Queen of Pop singing ‘Nazia Hassan’ remembered

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Nazia Hassan, also regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” was remembered on her 21st death anniversary on Friday (today), nation has paid glowing tributes for her unforgettable singing career by sharing her famous songs on various social media platforms.

Nazia Hassan was born on April 3rd,1965, and debuted into the massive music industry of the subcontinent by introducing the disco genre with her Aap Jaisa Koi song for Feroz Khan’s film Qurbani.

Nazia started her career at the age of 10 as a child artist. She rose to fame through the popular Pakistan Television (PTV) program Sung Sung.

Even though she did not sing too many songs for movies, the aura she generated with her music is unparalleled. She made a reputation for herself among the maestros and left an indelible impression.

She was dubbed “Queen of Pop Music” during her popular singing career. She went on to sell over 65 million albums worldwide with her brother Zoheb Hassan, electronic channels reported.

With the album Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani, Nazia made her Bollywood singing debut. Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri starred in Qurbani. Disco Deewane, her debut release, was a smashing success.

The song achieved number one in fourteen countries and became the best-selling Asian pop album of all time. Her subsequent albums produced the same amount of hype as her debut. Boom Boom, Young Tarang, and Hotline are among the characters.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British musical charts.

Nazia won several awards throughout her recording career. She was the first Pakistani to receive the Film fare Award at the age of 15. She was also given Pakistan’s civilian Pride of Performance award.

The pop singer was also a philanthropist and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991. Her last album, Camera Camera (1992), was part of a campaign against drugs.

Nazia passed away in London on August 13, 2000, after a long struggle with cancer. The musician was just 35 years old at the time of her death.