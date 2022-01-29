Quality education inevitable for sustainable development: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that nations equipped with modern education were making rapid progress.

He said that it was dire need to equip future generation with quality education.

Dogar expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of four-years BS program at Government Civil Lines College.

PM Imran Khan strongly believed in provision of quality education as it could help lead country on the way to robust progress and prosperity, said Dogar.

He said that parents were facing difficulties for quality education of their children, however, the government was paying immense focus on upgradation of government institutes to facilitate young generation. The government is also offering transport facility to students of all government institutes.

Dogar also hinted that he had managed funds for WASA and PHA.

There are 10 to 12 parks in his constituency lacking basic facilities. However, the renovation work is in progress at all these parks, he added.

In addition, new facilities have been provided in various girls and boys schools and new blocks are being constructed. Similarly, new rooms are being constructed in Emerson College, Science College and Alimdar Hussain College. Dogar said that the government was constructing a new multi-story girls’ high school at land owned by Corporation and it would be elevated to status of Higher Secondary School soon.

He said that due to heavy traffic congestion on Lodhi Colony Road to MDA Chowk, there was a problem of traffic block and the road was being widened. Similarly, dual road will also be constructed from Eidgah Chowk to Rashidabad flyover.

SAPM said that welfare of people and provision of facilities to them was manifesto of PTI.

The complete renovation of Nishtar Hospital would be done and missing facilities would be added in Nishtar hospital with cost of Rs two billion.

Dogar announced construction of new Malik Salahuddin Dogar BS Block at Government Civil Lines College. He also announced that government had approved Rs 10 million for construction the new block. Water filtration plant is also being introduced in the college.