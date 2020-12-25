ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The nation celebrated 145th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Friday, with renewed pledge to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

It was a public holiday and national flag was hoisted a top all public and private buildings. The day dawned with Quran Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

A graceful change of guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi while a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the guards’ duty.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, were arranged both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

Radio Pakistan, PTV and private TV channels also broadcast and telecast special programmes by highlighting the life, political, legal services and sacrifices of the great leader. Newspapers published special supplements on the day to apprise the public of the political and constitutional struggles of the Quaid.

In Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, Karachi, Muzaffarabad (AJK), Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and other cities, different organisations arranged seminars to highlight the Quaid’s political struggle, sacrifices and successes.

The speakers reminded the nation of the Quaid’s message of unity, faith and discipline. The speakers underscored the need for strictly pursuing the guiding principles of the Father of the Nation and set aside all differences to transform Pakistan into a vibrant, progressive and Islamic welfare state.

Seventy eight (78) cadets, including six lady cadets from Pakistan Military Academy on Friday assumed guard responsibilities of Mazar-e-Quaid in an impressive ceremony, held here to mark 145th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Commandant, Maj Gen. Omer Ahmed Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by senior military and civil officials along with prominent citizens of Karachi.

Of the 78 PMA cadets, 72 represented 144 and 147 Long Course while lady cadets were from Lady Cadet Corps 17.

Maj General Omer Ahmed Bukhari laid wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ at Mazar-Quaid.

The ceremony concluded with march past by the cadets assuming guard responsibilities.

A ceremony was held at Ziarat Residency on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday with the aim to pay tribute to great services of founder of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, IGFC South Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Provincial Ministers including Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Ziaullah Lango, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and other tribal elders attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah who reached at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Friday morning a little before Governor Imran Ismail, received the constitutional head of the province.

They offered ‘Fateha’ and laying wreaths together at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The gesture was very well received by people in general, who though not allowed to be around, witnessed it in a social media video released by media coordinator, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh.

The two dignitaries also penned their comments in the guests’ book with specific reference to 145th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to the father of the nation on his birthday anniversary.

The delegation including Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and President PTI Karachi Khurrum

Sher Zaman laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

They also prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Later, talking to media persons Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, ‘Today, we come to pay tribute to father of the nation and to salute his principles.’

He said they would play their part to fulfill dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged cultural activities titled “Millat Ka Pasban” to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on occasion of his 144th Birthday with traditional zeal and zest.

The celebrations were being aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

Special events were arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

Various colourful tableaus, patriotic songs were presented to commemorate the struggle of the Quaid for the creation of Pakistan.

Moreover, a photographic exhibition portraying the educational, social and political life of Quaid-e-Azam was also displayed.

Special Theatrical memes were presented by group of young to present Quiad’s long struggles for separate homeland.

Muzakara and speeches were also organized to highlight Quaid’s vision for making a healthy nation.

Other programmes included broadcasting of milli naghmas on large screen multimedia projector, screening of documentaries on Quaid’s life.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He was addressing at inauguration of sculpture of Quaid-e-Azam made by international fame sculptor Aftab Ahmed Changezi and cake cutting ceremony to mark birth anniversary of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts at Rawalpindi.

Central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) also paid rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birthday.

They said that Pakistan is a blessing to Quaid-e-Azam who had struggled for a separate country for the Muslims of the subcontinent and we are breathing in the open air today due to great efforts of him.