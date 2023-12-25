Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the famous speech made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947 to the first constituent assembly of Pakistan was available on the social media platform Youtube in the voice of late Imran Aslam.

Imran Aslam had the ability to reproduce other people’s voices, said the minister while speaking on a television talk show of a private news channel.

He also recalled in the programme that a team of the All India Radio recorded the speech of August 11, 1947.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a very clear vision for the State of Pakistan which was reflected by the Article 25 of the Constitution.

According to Article 25, he said all Pakistani citizens were not only equal in the eyes of the law but also provided with equal legal protection.