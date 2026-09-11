Quaid devoted his life to human rights of subcontinent’s muslims, says President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 78th death anniversary, saying the great leader had devoted his life to the constitutional, legal, religious, cultural and, above all, human rights of the Muslims of the subcontinent, eventually leading them towards the creation of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, the president said Pakistan was envisioned as a country where the Muslims of the Muslim-majority areas could live their lives without the spectre of a Hindu majoritarian state, in harmony and peacefully with non-Muslim minorities, so that people of all faiths could live according to their beliefs.

He said this vision was amply reflected through the words and deeds of the Quaid and brilliantly expressed in his speech of August 11, just three days before the creation of Pakistan.

President Zardari said the Quaid’s life offered an enduring lesson in perseverance, discipline and confidence in one’s purpose, adding that these qualities provided a great vision to handle all challenges, crises and opportunities. He said that from security, political, social, cultural and economic challenges to climate emergencies, the life of the Quaid stood as a radiant lighthouse and compass to meet all challenges.

He said the nation must not forget that the Quaid had taught that durable strength came from institutions enjoying public confidence, constitutional continuity and equality before the law, adding that differences and polarisation must be resolved through constitutional institutions, democratic processes, dialogue and the rule of law.

The president said the challenges before the nation required seriousness, hard work and responsible governance, adding that by using new technologies, especially artificial intelligence, Pakistan must reform, restructure and strengthen its economy, create greater opportunities for young people, improve public services, and ensure that the benefits of development reached people across the country. He said the country must simultaneously continue to protect itself from external aggression, terrorism, militant ideologies and violent extremism.

President Zardari said Pakistan would continue to work for peace and stability in the region, and, guided by the Quaid, would continue to play its role in promoting dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the region and the world at large.

He called upon the people of Pakistan, particularly the youth, to draw strength from the Quaid’s example and to face difficulties with courage and confidence rather than despair and despondency, remaining committed to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan. He said no matter how big the challenges, the nation could overcome them through unity, firm resolve and strength.

The president said the 250 million people of Pakistan, with their cultural diversity, were like a beautiful bouquet of all colours and fragrances, and that this diversity must be celebrated as a strength rather than a weakness.

President Zardari prayed that Allah Almighty bless the soul of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and grant the nation the wisdom and determination to fulfil the aspirations with which Pakistan was created.