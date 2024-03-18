QC supports communities with 1800 Ramadan food packages

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, the Qatar Charity (QC) Pakistan has distributed 1800 Ramadan food packages across several districts of Balochistan province to support and uplift the deserving families during the holy month.

The distribution, organized by Qatar Charity Pakistan, was carried out in collaboration with local partners and authorities. Around 300 food packages were allocated to each of the following districts such as Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, KillaSaifullah, Loralai, and Chaghi, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The food packages contain essential items to assist families in observing the fasting month with dignity and ease.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Head of Qatar Charity Quetta, Ejaz-ur-Rehman said, “Qatar Charity is committed to serve communities in need, and we are honored to extend our support to the people of Balochistan. Through initiatives like these, we aim to alleviate the hardships faced by deserving families, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan.”

Qatar Charity Pakistan utilized its own resources to orchestrate this benevolent endeavor, reflecting the organization’s dedication in fostering sustainable development and social welfare in Pakistan. By providing essential food supplies, Qatar Charity seeks to alleviate hunger and promote a sense of solidarity among communities, fostering a spirit of compassion and support during Ramadan.

This distribution represents just one facet of Qatar Charity’s broader commitment to humanitarian assistance and community development in the country and around the world. With a focus on sustainable solutions and long-term impact, the organization continues to work tirelessly to address the needs of vulnerable populations and empower communities to build brighter futures.