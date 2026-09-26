QAU marks World Pharmacists Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The Department of Pharmacy at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) organized a ceremony to mark World Pharmacists Day 2026, highlighting the vital contribution of pharmacists to patient care and improved healthcare outcomes.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Empowering Pharmacists for a Healthier Future” and brought together faculty members, pharmacy professionals, students and distinguished guests.

Vice Chancellor QAU Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal and Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Prof Dr Riffat Naseem Malik attended the event along with faculty members of the Department of Pharmacy.

Among the distinguished guests were Dr Mohsin Malik, Director Pharmacy, Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital, Islamabad; Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Secretary, Quality Control Board Islamabad, Member Pharmacy Council of Pakistan and Senior Vice President, Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) Centre, Amber Basharat, Mansoor Latif, an ex-Quaidian, and Gul Zaib Khan, Drug Inspector, Islamabad.

The speakers and participants acknowledged the dedication of pharmacists and highlighted their evolving role in healthcare delivery, patient safety and improving treatment outcomes.

The event also provided an opportunity for students, academics and professionals to exchange views on the future of the pharmacy profession and the need to further strengthen its contribution to the healthcare system.