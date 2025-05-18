QAU criminology students visit Safe City Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):A delegation of students from the Department of Criminology at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), led by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam, visited Safe City Islamabad to observe its technological advancements and operational capabilities.

An official told APP on Sunday that the Safe City Project, the Deputy Director (NOC) and Assistant Director Safe City welcomed the delegation and briefed them on various components of the facility, including the police operations hall, online women police station, Safe City web TV, and wireless control room.

The students were given a detailed tour of the command and control centre, where the functionality and significance of the systems in maintaining law and order were demonstrated.

The delegation observed the operations of the advanced surveillance camera system, gaining insight into the monitoring, detection, and response capabilities of Safe City Islamabad.

The students were also informed about key technological initiatives, including the emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, E-Challan system, and “Pucar-15” emergency helpline.

Facial recognition cameras have been installed at the city’s entry and exit points to identify suspicious individuals and enhance public safety.

The delegation appreciated the modern infrastructure and effective policing strategies of the Islamabad Police, and thanked the Director General Safe City Islamabad and his team for organizing the informative visit.