Qatari envoy meets Bilawal; conveys invitation to watch FIFA World Cup match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Ambassador of Qatar in Islamabad Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here and conveyed an invitation from the Qatari foreign minister to watch FIFA World Cup match in Qatar.

The foreign minister congratulated the Qatari ambassador on his country hosting the biggest football event.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its historic relations with Qatar which were based on Islamic brotherhood, mutual trust and cooperation.