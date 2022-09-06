Qatari envoy calls on Defence Minister, lauds govt efforts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and highly praised the efforts of the new government.

In a meeting held here, the ambassador expressed that Qatar had every confidence that the government would deliver and were ready to cooperate with it, a news release said.

The Minister for Defence welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Qatar. “Qatar is an important country for us and has a key role to play in the region. Our relations with Qatar are very smooth governed by mutual respect and cooperation,” Khawaja said.

The minister said that both sides need to work closely to further extend their cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises and training of personals and joint ventures.

“Our military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.” The Minister highly appreciated the contribution of Qatar in the flood relief efforts.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries and desired to undertake the joint ventures in the respective field on progressive basis.