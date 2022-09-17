Qatar, UAE, KSA, ADB keen to invest in Pakistan: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Asian Development Bank (ADB) are showing keen interest in various sectors of Pakistan.

Qatar was seeking three billion dollar plan to invest in Stock Exchange, Solar and LNG plants, he said while talking to a private television channel on Saturday.

Collectively, he said, investment of about five billion dollars would be made in different sectors of Pakistan. The ADB alone would provide funds worth one and half billion dollars to kick start projects of public interest, he added.

Expressing optimism about support of world countries, he said, “we will overcome all difficulties being faced in the economic and business sectors with the help of friendly countries and international organizations.”

In reply to a question about devaluing rupee against dollar, he said, all-out efforts would be made to maintain national currency against dollar.

To a question about confidence of investors in this region, Miftah said that government was taking all possible measures to bring improvement in stock market, currency, and investor’s confidence.

He assured that people would enjoy maximum relief in next two months. Relief and rehabilitation of flood-torn areas are the priorities of the coalition government, he added.