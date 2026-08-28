Qasim Noon briefs Hamza Shahbaz on Europe visit, Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Federal Minister and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Friday met former Punjab Chief Minister and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and briefed him about his recent visit to the UK and Europe and efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

In a press statement, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon gave a detailed briefing to Hamza Shahbaz about his meetings and engagements with important personalities and relevant circles during his visit to the UK and Europe.

He said that he had also held meetings with members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities to apprise them of the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The federal minister briefed Hamza Shahbaz about the steps being taken by the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level and effectively present the voice of the Kashmiri people at international forums.

Hamza Shahbaz appreciated the efforts of Qasim Noon to highlight the Kashmir cause at national and international levels and termed his efforts commendable.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Qasim Noon presented Hamza Shahbaz with a bouquet, commemorative shield and Kashmiri cultural scarf.

Federal Ministers Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rana Mujahid and Kashif Obaid were also present during the meeting.